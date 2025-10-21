WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 93,082 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May $FMAY

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC cut its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,082 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC owned 0.38% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 79.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter worth $65,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth $138,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 48.4% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth $213,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of BATS FMAY opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $982.86 million, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.57. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $42.24 and a 1 year high of $50.79.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.