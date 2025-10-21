WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 4,615 Shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Healthcare Sector ETF $XHYH

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Healthcare Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC owned 8.82% of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Healthcare Sector ETF worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Healthcare Sector ETF Trading Up 0.4%
XHYH stock opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Healthcare Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27.
About BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Healthcare Sector ETF
