WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 209 Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF $KCE

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KCE. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,794,000. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,941,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,147,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of KCE stock opened at $149.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.80. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $104.46 and a 12 month high of $158.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.