WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Raises Stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 1.6% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,502,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,686,000 after acquiring an additional 120,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $466,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $46.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

