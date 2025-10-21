WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF $SPHD

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,983 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luminist Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 330.7% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $43.39 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average of $48.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.