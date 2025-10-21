WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Increases Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,752 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 112,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.59. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

