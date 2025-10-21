WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July $FJUL

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC decreased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 0.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 4.9% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1.5% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 12.7%

FJUL opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.63. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

