WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $12.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF $IAK

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,685 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF comprises 2.7% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC owned 1.54% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $12,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000.
iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Down 0.1%
NYSEARCA IAK opened at $127.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $641.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.67. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $119.23 and a 52 week high of $139.08.
About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF
The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Insurance ETF
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Louis Vuitton Earnings Show Luxury Bull Market Isn’t Done Yet
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 High-Yield Banks for Investors to Buy on the Dip
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 5 Surprising Stocks Set to Benefit From a Future Robotics Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.