WBH Advisory Inc. Has $611,000 Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF $LCTU

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 962,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,343,000 after buying an additional 55,583 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 455,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 289,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 113,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 23,832 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA LCTU opened at $73.29 on Tuesday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $73.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.65.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

