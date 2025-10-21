WBH Advisory Inc. Has $536,000 Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 906.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $109.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Arete Research raised shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.