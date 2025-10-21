WBH Advisory Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF $TFI

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,922 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,181,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,832,000 after buying an additional 2,094,084 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 1,104.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,315,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,631,000 after buying an additional 5,791,093 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 631,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,205,000 after buying an additional 215,071 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after buying an additional 173,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 200,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA TFI opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.69. SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $46.68.

About SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

