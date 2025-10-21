WBH Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.1% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR stock opened at $260.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.35. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $307.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.49.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

