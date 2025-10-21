Visa Inc. $V Holdings Boosted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $344.44 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.78 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $631.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.05%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.00.
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
