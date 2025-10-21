Visa Inc. $V Holdings Boosted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $344.44 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.78 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $631.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.