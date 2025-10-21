Trane Technologies plc $TT Stock Holdings Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.19% of Trane Technologies worth $182,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $418.20 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.29.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

