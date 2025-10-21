The Kroger Co. $KR Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 6,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Kroger Price Performance

Kroger stock opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

