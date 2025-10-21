The Boeing Company $BA Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 802 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.20.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $216.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.79. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.