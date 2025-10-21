Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Purchased by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $711,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,657,000 after buying an additional 2,257,086 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,940,000 after buying an additional 2,140,605 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 117.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,500,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,768,000 after buying an additional 1,888,354 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 14.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,335,000 after buying an additional 1,731,411 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. BNP Paribas raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.47.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of TXN stock opened at $179.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.96. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.63%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

