TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,064 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLDR. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 363.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $122.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.07. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $194.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.19.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

