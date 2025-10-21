TD Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. $LSPD

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.28% of Lightspeed Commerce worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth about $457,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter worth about $876,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 179.3% during the first quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 154,071 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter worth about $32,156,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 151.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,148,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after buying an additional 1,295,469 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSPD opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60, a PEG ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 2.45.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 61.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $304.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lightspeed Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LSPD. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $15.00 price objective on Lightspeed Commerce and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

