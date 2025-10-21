TD Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation $CPK

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,313,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1,909.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Utilities

In other news, CFO Beth W. Cooper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total value of $660,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 90,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,722.95. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

CPK opened at $134.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.90. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.12 and a 52-week high of $140.59.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Chesapeake Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.150-6.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 48.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.