TD Asset Management Inc Sells 6,800 Shares of Apogee Therapeutics Inc. $APGE

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.21% of Apogee Therapeutics worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after buying an additional 103,404 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 3,560.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after buying an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,061,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,641,000 after buying an additional 45,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 727,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,161,000 after buying an additional 486,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

APGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.63.

NASDAQ:APGE opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.43. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $63.50.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,110 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $203,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 284,733 shares in the company, valued at $11,332,373.40. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,560 shares of company stock valued at $409,524. Insiders own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

