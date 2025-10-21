TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 9,946 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. $PJT

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 99.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of PJT Partners worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PJT. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,587,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in PJT Partners by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 169,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 58,656 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 1,394.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in PJT Partners by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,948,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.89, for a total value of $266,042.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,445. The trade was a 75.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 2,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $407,401.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PJT opened at $178.10 on Tuesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $190.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.23.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $731.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

