TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 3,248 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.97. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $64.00 price objective on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

