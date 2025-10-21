TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,748 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Elanco Animal Health worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,464,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,875,000 after buying an additional 2,563,740 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,787,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after buying an additional 2,445,872 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,744,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,492,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 999,716 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

