TD Asset Management Inc Has $5.47 Million Position in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Carlyle Group by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Carlyle Group by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carlyle Group by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carlyle Group by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Carlyle Group from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $13,013,383.38. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 753,255 shares in the company, valued at $48,381,568.65. The trade was a 21.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlyle Group Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of CG opened at $58.29 on Tuesday. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $69.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average is $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.94%.

Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

