TD Asset Management Inc Buys 1,200 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. $PB

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,834 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PB. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1,251.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PB shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $75.00 price target on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.

PB stock opened at $64.17 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.06 and a 12 month high of $86.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $310.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $42,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,408. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,300 shares of company stock worth $960,266. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

