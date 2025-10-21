TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,210 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.16% of Curbline Properties worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CURB. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $56,521,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 28.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,624,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,241,000 after buying an additional 1,474,896 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 3,409.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,432,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,641,000 after buying an additional 1,391,215 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Curbline Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,289,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Curbline Properties by 5,792.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 328,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 322,608 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CURB. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Curbline Properties to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Curbline Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Curbline Properties Trading Down 0.1%

Curbline Properties stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 million. Curbline Properties had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Curbline Properties announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

