Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 474 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
IVW stock opened at $121.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.56. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $122.66.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Louis Vuitton Earnings Show Luxury Bull Market Isn’t Done Yet
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 High-Yield Banks for Investors to Buy on the Dip
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 5 Surprising Stocks Set to Benefit From a Future Robotics Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.