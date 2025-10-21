Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 487 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,319,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,680,910,000 after buying an additional 2,710,930 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,393,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 341.9% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 789,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $187,100,000 after buying an additional 611,198 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,256,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,209,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NSC. Baird R W upgraded Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.80.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.4%

NSC stock opened at $290.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.77. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $302.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%.The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

