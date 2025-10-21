Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,118 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $78,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $50.69.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.