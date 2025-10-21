Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,850.0% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $173.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.38 and a 12-month high of $176.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

