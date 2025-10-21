Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 1,461 Shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf $PAAA

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 55.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,586,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,731,000 after purchasing an additional 918,996 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 124.5% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,669,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,662,000 after purchasing an additional 925,818 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 123.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,655,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,958,000 after purchasing an additional 915,603 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 122.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 995,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,026,000 after purchasing an additional 547,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the first quarter valued at about $33,079,000.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PAAA opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.29. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a fifty-two week low of $50.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

