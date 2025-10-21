SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,154 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $23,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. Centennial Bank AR grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 158.1% during the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14,066.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

