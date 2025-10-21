Southern First Bancshares (SFST) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 10.09%.The company had revenue of $28.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. On average, analysts expect Southern First Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Southern First Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ SFST opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Southern First Bancshares from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

