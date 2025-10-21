Southern First Bancshares (SFST) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.
Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 10.09%.The company had revenue of $28.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. On average, analysts expect Southern First Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Southern First Bancshares Price Performance
NASDAQ SFST opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.39.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Southern First Bancshares from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.
Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.
