Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth approximately $4,745,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $2,021,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 44.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $565.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.53. AppLovin Corporation has a 52 week low of $148.01 and a 52 week high of $745.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $558.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.77.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AppLovin from $500.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.59.

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total value of $17,578,050.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 269,955 shares in the company, valued at $135,579,499.65. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total transaction of $13,127,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,360,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,280,707.28. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock worth $514,863,333. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

