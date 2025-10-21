Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.8% during the second quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.3% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.7% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.8% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $153.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $210.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $177.50.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 108.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

