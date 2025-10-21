Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 37 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,986,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $544.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $610.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $497.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.73.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $56,937,881. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

