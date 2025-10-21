Schnieders Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13,641.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $190,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.4%

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $18.51.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

