Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCL. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,083,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,397,000.

Get Circle Internet Group alerts:

Circle Internet Group Stock Performance

Circle Internet Group stock opened at $130.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,329.94. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Circle Internet Group ( NYSE:CRCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($4.82). The business had revenue of $658.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.35 million. Circle Internet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Redburn Partners set a $136.00 price target on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Circle Internet Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

Get Our Latest Report on Circle Internet Group

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 260,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $33,088,327.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 33,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $4,244,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 248,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,600,094.04. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 831,014 shares of company stock worth $105,416,046.

About Circle Internet Group

(Free Report)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Circle Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circle Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.