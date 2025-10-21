Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in ReposiTrak Inc. $TRAK

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,728 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of ReposiTrak worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ReposiTrak by 10.6% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ReposiTrak in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ReposiTrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE TRAK opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. ReposiTrak Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $25.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18. The company has a market cap of $276.03 million, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.44.

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. ReposiTrak had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 30.55%.The company had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Randall K. Fields sold 4,360 shares of ReposiTrak stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $62,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,850. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,500 shares of company stock worth $1,360,545. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

