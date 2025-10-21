RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. $NAK

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,869 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allium Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 571.6% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 27,073 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23,042 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64 and a beta of -0.60.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

