Red Rock Resorts (RRR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $477.25 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $526.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.44 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 59.97% and a net margin of 8.89%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $63.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 121,400 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $7,288,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 260,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,626,490.72. The trade was a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey T. Welch sold 56,653 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $3,412,210.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 314,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,416.41. This represents a 15.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,703 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,672. 53.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 53.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 793,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,279,000 after acquiring an additional 277,426 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 56.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,656,000 after acquiring an additional 154,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 57,059 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 388.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 144,666 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth about $7,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RRR shares. Truist Financial raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

