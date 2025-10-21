Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX Position Cut by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 748,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,258 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.67% of Quest Diagnostics worth $132,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Baird R W lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.06.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $375,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,500. This represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $365,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,765. The trade was a 11.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,186 shares of company stock valued at $9,647,471 in the last three months. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX opened at $190.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.41. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $146.91 and a fifty-two week high of $191.87.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%.The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

