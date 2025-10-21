Progressive Investment Management Corp Sells 454 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Progressive Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 3.9% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $410.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,815.10. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of NYSE V opened at $344.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.78 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The company has a market cap of $631.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Louis Vuitton Earnings Show Luxury Bull Market Isn’t Done Yet
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 High-Yield Banks for Investors to Buy on the Dip
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 5 Surprising Stocks Set to Benefit From a Future Robotics Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.