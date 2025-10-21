Probity Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,308 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,140,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,995 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 15.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,656,034 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,504,000 after buying an additional 1,046,635 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,085,600,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 20.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,189,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,097 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 43.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $228.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $232.07.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.15.

View Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.