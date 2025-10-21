Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Invests $44,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $3,767,904.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at $384,529,181.40. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. KGI Securities set a $260.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $240.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.25, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.15. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $242.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

