Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $363,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 64.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,408,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,797 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,789,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,560,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Corning by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,801,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,736,000 after buying an additional 1,170,992 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Corning by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,835,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $175,603,000 after buying an additional 1,037,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $87.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.06. The firm has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GLW. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $2,256,302.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,813.88. This represents a 35.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,646 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,714.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,804.98. This trade represents a 29.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,671 shares of company stock worth $11,816,899 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

