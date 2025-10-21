Primerica, Inc. $PRI Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.3% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 7.4% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $655,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 36,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,982.40. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $262.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.97. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $230.98 and a one year high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $796.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.99 million. Primerica had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $292.00 target price on shares of Primerica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Primerica from $308.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.86.

View Our Latest Report on Primerica

About Primerica

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.