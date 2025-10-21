Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,404.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,656 shares during the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49,316.8% in the 1st quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,033,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,894 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,051,000 after acquiring an additional 699,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,864,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,041,000 after acquiring an additional 658,773 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average of $79.22. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.