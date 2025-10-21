Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $27.98 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 1.0% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $27,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $1,330,717,000. Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 164.5% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,699,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $333,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,665 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,489,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,292 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,230,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $829,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.4%

TJX stock opened at $143.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $159.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.73 and a twelve month high of $146.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.55 and a 200-day moving average of $131.11.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.